Watch: Cub Scaring The Lion Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

Children always have something up their sleeves. Be it coming home with dirt smeared all over their clothes or sending the house into a frenzy with some mischief or the other. The rule applies to both humans as well as the animal kingdom. Don’t believe us? Then you have to watch this wholesome viral video that has been doing the rounds on the Internet. It shows an adorable lion cub scaring its father and how. The hilarious visual clip was dropped on Instagram on May 15, by Waow Africa. Social media users just can’t seem to get over the cuteness of the lion cub.

The video opens with an adorable lion cub emerging from a huge rock. Taking slow steps it sneaks up on a bigger lion, presumably its father. As soon as the cub creeps up on the lion and before its father, the lion, known to be the king of the jungle gives out a startled reaction, almost jumping in fright. The lion’s alarming reaction is worth watching over and over again.

After completing its mission of scaring the lion, the cub sits next to its lion and gives out a soft roar as if indicating that he has won in terrifying his dad. Later, the lioness arrives in the video and the adorable cub snuggles up to her. The comment section was equally delightful to read, thanks to the plethora of rib-tickling remarks from users who appeared to be quite amused.

“Jesus George. Don’t sneak up on me like that, I almost pooped my pants,” penned one user jokingly. “Lmao I feel him because kids scare you for no reason,” agreed someone else. Another Instagrammer pointed out the lion’s surprised reaction as they wrote, “Oh, I adore that look.”

The Internet is full of similar animal videos that automatically lift your spirits. In another instance, a lion cub’s desperate attempt to wake up its father stole the hearts of social media users. From nibbling the lion’s ears to nuzzling it around its neck and climbing up on the father’s back, the cub left no stone unturned in waking up its asleep father. Sadly, the video was removed from Instagram.