Watch: 'Cute' Snake Hides Under Dustbin, Internet Has Its Say

Snakes are one of the most feared animals on the planet. And just imagine what would happen if someone found the reptile in their house. A video is going viral on Instagram showing just that.

In the video, a snake is found hiding under a dustbin. To describe what is going on, the person who is holding the camera overturns the dustbin, revealing a small snake hiding beneath. The man reacts by saying that it looks cute. The snake looks like it is still growing and is trying to protect itself. As seen in the video, the snake sits in an attacking position, readying itself to bite anyone who comes closer. Check it out here:

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called rescuevlogs. It has gained 29.5 thousand likes and 1.1 million views on the platform so far.

Netizens are reacting to the video in different ways. A user commented, “Looks so cute but don’t kill leave it somewhere," while another user wrote, “How did it come there?"

“Cute hai toh ek kiss leke dekho (If it is cute then try giving a kiss to it)," read another comment. Someone also blamed the floor of the house, saying houses with floors like these have snakes.

There are a lot of videos on social media where we can find people dealing with snakes in their own homes. Recently, a woman from Colorado, US who was ready to settle in her new home found it infested with snakes. When she moved in with her family, one of her dogs discovered a snake crawling around the house. She then discovered more snakes next to the door in a crevice.