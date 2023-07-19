Watch: Dancer Gliding On Longboard Is As Smooth As Butter

Internet is full of gifted people that leave us awestruck with their remarkable abilities. People often showcase these talents on social media and receive well-deserved acclaim and recognition. However, some of these talents are so exceptionally incredible that leave an indelible impact on onlookers. Such is the latest viral video, which is so gripping that you can’t stop watching it.

A video that was recently shared on Reddit features a girl effortlessly dancing through the air on a longboard, almost defying gravity. The girl, donning a sun dress, carries out her act with the fluidity of ice skating. Her hair flutters in the breeze, and her gown glides gracefully as she goes from side to side and back.

The caption on the post reads, “Simply ‘Riding’ it would be an understatement.” And they’re absolutely right. It’s like watching poetry in motion.

The video has received 34k upvotes, and the comments are flooded with admiration and appreciation. One user expressed how this video makes them curious to learn more about everything in it. They commented saying, “I feel like the universe requires me to learn more about everything in this video. How does one do this? Where is this? Did they use a drone to film? Who is on the board? Etc. Truly mesmerizing.”

Another person shared their amazement, saying, “I couldn’t do anything that graceful on solid ground, let alone on a skateboard.”

“She’s dancing on a longboard. I’ve never seen anything like it. Granted, I’m not a member of the longboard community, but I’m impressed,” said another user.

Art comes in all shapes and forms, and there’s another talented artist who caught the spotlight earlier. In the video, the artist starts by drawing the number 1 on a piece of paper. They then ingeniously lay a pen on top of it and roll it over to validate it as a 3D masterpiece. The final piece of art produced the appearance that the number was physically placed on the paper rather than drawn on it. The artist adjusts the camera at different angles to demonstrate the genuineness of their work.

The video was posted on July 16 by the Twitter handle The Figen, with the caption “Amazing 3D.” The video went viral, garnering an incredible 1.3 million views.