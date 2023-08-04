Watch: Daughter Gets A Special Tattoo Dedicated To Her Alzheimer-diagnosed Father

No love can be compared to the affection bestowed on us by our parents. They leave no stone unturned to make us happy, right from our childhood. During our adulthood, we try to reciprocate similar emotions in any way possible. A college student named Isabel did the same. Isabel got a tattoo for her father after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which brought a gleaming smile to his face. This clip was shared on Instagram.

The video opens with Isabel telling her father that she got a tattoo and it is actually for him. Isabel tells her father that she hopes her mother can get a matching version of this tattoo. She shows that the tattoo has her father’s birth year 52 and two waves. She asks him to guess the logic behind making two waves on her right arm. Her dad said that it’s because he likes waves. She agreed with the reason and also said that these waves symbolise how he had taught her to sail. Isabel’s father was reduced to tears and embraced her lovingly. The caption informed, “Her dad received an Alzheimer’s diagnosis when she was just 17. It’s been difficult, to say the least. One day in class, she designed a tattoo…2 waves to symbolise her and her dad…and their memories of sailing together. His fatherly love will never fade”. The video has gone viral and received 3.9 million views.

Social media users were highly emotional after watching this poignant clip and one of the users recalled how her mother suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. The user said that the young lady (Isabel) has the right attitude. Another user commented that Isabel’s dad is very lucky to be surrounded by such love and it is heartbreaking that she is losing her father a bit at a time. This user took a stroll down memory lane and remembered that her mother had to face Alzheimer’s disease for 10 years. The user added that her mother had no language in the last 4 years of her life and could only say one word- ‘love’. “And love will remain”, the user ended her comment with these words.