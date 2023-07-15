WATCH: Deer Escapes As Royal Bengal Tiger Fails To Catch Its Prey After An Intense Chase

The Royal Bengal Tiger is known for being one of the most powerful and ferocious carnivores on Earth. Numerous videos circulating on social media showcase their hunting prowess, but there are also instances where these majestic predators fail in their pursuit. A video shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, showing a Royal Bengal Tiger chasing a deer has gone viral on social media.

“Many things happen between the cup and the lip," tweeted Nanda sharing the video.

Many things happen between the cup & the lip😊😊Tigers are often unsuccessful in catching their prey.The success rate of tiger hunt based on observations in Kanha National Park,by US field biologist George Schaller is around 5% only. pic.twitter.com/8SkU70oTO6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 13, 2023

The video captures a remarkable chase between a Royal Bengal Tiger and a deer. What caught the attention of the users was that despite an intense chase by the tiger the deer luckily escaped.

As the tiger relentlessly pursues its prey, the deer employs its utmost efforts to evade the deadly jaws. The predator and prey race along the riverbank, but after a while, the tiger’s pace slows down, allowing the deer to seize the opportunity and escape, ultimately saving its life. It is widely recognised that deer possess incredible sprinting and jumping abilities, surpassing tigers in terms of speed.

On several occasions, deer lose their resolve and succumb to fear when they see the tiger behind them, resulting in a decrease in speed, which in turn facilitates the tiger’s hunt. However, in this particular video, the deer maintains unwavering determination throughout the chase, successfully evading capture.

In the same tweet, Susanta Nanda highlights that tigers are not always successful in their hunts. He cites the observations of US field biologist George Schaller, who estimated that tigers’ success rate in hunting is a mere 5%.

A similar video was also shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan on May 18.

The luckiest deer on planet is here 👇🏽 https://t.co/J7mmsRCHGx— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 18, 2023

The footage depicted three grazing deer, unaware of a lurking tiger concealed amidst the bushes, carefully selecting its target. Sensing danger, the deer swiftly scatter in different directions, prompting the tiger to give chase to the one that plunges into the river. Although tigers are proficient swimmers, this turn of events proves advantageous for the prey, as it manages to escape by emerging from the river and swiftly disappearing into the forest. Meanwhile, the tiger remains motionless on the riverbank, peering intently at its elusive target.