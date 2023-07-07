Watch: Deer Outswims Crocodile In This Nerve-racking Clip Shared By Simi Garewal

Nature often offers us amazing spectacles, but it is also a scary place. There is endless proof of this. It is the norm of the wild for predators to hunt for food, while the prey tries to save themselves. Seeing this unravel in front of your eyes may give you goosebumps. One such recent video, which has gone viral, is that of a deer and a crocodile. The nerve-racking clip of a red Lechwe trying to outswim a crocodile will leave you biting your nails and you may almost “stop breathing,” just like former actress Simi Garewal did.

Simi Garewal posted a video which showed a water body. A couple of people were in a boat and witnessed a deer jumping and swimming in the water, which caught their attention. Then they realised that it was being chased by a crocodile. The background gasps and “oh my gosh” of people show how scared they were for the poor animal and desperately wanted it to swim faster. At one point, the crocodile almost caught its prey, but the deer escaped narrowly by galloping and kicking the crocodile, much to the relief of the onlookers. Whenever the croc closed in on its prey, the humans kept chanting “swim” and “go” to the antelope. The video ended with the Lechwe galloping away as soon as it reached the shore and left the predator behind.

Simi’s caption read, “My heart was in my mouth. I stopped breathing.” Further in the comment section, she wrote, “You realise the water is the croc’s home and battleground. And yet the deer’s fight to live won! It’s a lesson for us!” The clip garnered more than 6.5 lakh views on Instagram. The comment section was filled with people expressing their thoughts.

Choreographer Terence Lewis reacted by commenting, “Anxiety levels! On another note a lesson from nature. The deer escaped, but the baby alligator went hungry. Dharam sankat question (Questioning our faith).” Another wrote, “This is what ‘never giving up’ seems like. And we say humans are the smartest creatures on Earth.” “OMG, even I was at the edge of my chair. Wow!”

