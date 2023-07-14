Watch: Delhi Street Food Vendor's 'Healthy' Cheese Burst Pizza With Desi Twist

Looks like the obsession of a few people to try out bizarre experiments with our favourite food items is going to be never-ending. The latest to join the trend is the most delicious dish ever, pizza. A Delhi street vendor in a quest to make a healthy version of pizza came up with a unique dish with a desi twist, Moong Dal Pizza. The recipe has made the internet question its nutrition quotient.

We all know that a basic pizza has bread as the base, with tomato sauce, veggies and/or meat and cheese as a topping. While many have experimented with the toppings, this food vendor decided to completely do away with the base, because it is made of maida (plain flour) and is considered to be unhealthy. To make it healthy for calorie-conscious pizza lovers, a street food vendor in Delhi, near ITO Metro Station left everyone surprised with moong dal pizza. The video has gained traction online and has till now received 11 million views already.

A food blogger recorded a video of him making the “healthy” pizza variant. He first adds the moong dal mixture to make a base out of it. After it’s cooked, he cuts them open and adds veggies like corn, carrot, onions and capsicum and then layers it with mozzarella cheese and finally cuts the cheese slices and places them under each flap. On top of the pizza, he adds a small cube of butter, mozzarella cheese, some veggies and more sliced cheese. The vendor calls it a corn cheese burst pizza. As soon as the cheese melts, the vendor served it piping hot to the food blogger. As per the blogger, the cheese burst pizza will cost customers around Rs 200.

While the video does look tempting, many users called out the vendor for using excessive cheese and butter, and instead of making it healthy, he ended up making it unhealthy. A user took a jibe at the vendor and commented, “Did you say healthy?” Another user wrote, “Healthy tha but uncle ne operation karke unhealthy bana diya ( The pizza was healthy, but the uncle operated on it and made it unhealthy).” One customer called the place “unhygienic” and “dirty”. A comment read, “Itna cheese butter khana hi hai to maida bhi kha lenge kya badi baat hai (If we had to eat so much cheese and butter, then we can easily have maida as well).”