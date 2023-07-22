Watch: Divers Come To The Rescue Of Whale Sharks Entangled In Fishing Net

Scuba divers are privileged to experience the mesmerizing beauty of underwater landscapes, but they also witness the impacts of human activities on marine life. Recently, a group of divers in Indonesia encountered a heartbreaking sight, as they came across five majestic whale sharks entangled in fishing nets. Kristian Toft Langaeble, along with fellow divers Emil Rued and Frederik Hovmoller Knudsen, quickly started rescuing them. In the video of the incident, the divers are seen carefully freeing the whale sharks and granting them the chance to swim freely once again.

Posting the video on Instagram, Kristian wrote, “Here in Indonesia we encountered 5 whale sharks caught in fishing net, luckily we rescued them as seen here. A birthday I’ll never forget.”

Watch the video of the rescue here:

The divers not only rescue the trapped whale sharks but also other small fishes caught in the net.

Since the video was shared on July 20, it has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 15,000 views. Social media users thanked the divers for their heroic acts and for saving the lives of the giant sea creatures.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Wow! Absolutely amazing. That is something else, well done.”

Another wrote, “You must feel so good and proud for that. Thank you.”

Great result, power to those skilled divers,” a comment read.

Another person appreciating their efforts wrote, “Thank you for your caring commitment to free these 5 whale sharks.”

One more added, “This is very sad to see but thank you for raising awareness on this and for helping these animals. I can’t imagine it was easy to encounter this and it’s sad to think this probably happens regularly. That is unbelievable that y’all saw 5 whale sharks trapped in nets.”

The whale sharks may have gotten entangled in fishing nets while searching for food. Sadly, getting trapped in such a situation is one of the biggest threats faced by marine animals worldwide. However, the good news is that governments are recognizing the importance of protecting these magnificent creatures, by imposing strict laws to safeguard their life from such dangers.