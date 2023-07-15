Watch: Divers Spot Extremely Rare 'Earthquake Fish' With Mysterious Wounds

A group of scuba divers in Taiwan had a rare encounter with a giant oarfish off the coast of Ruifang. The species that lie low on the seabed are said to surface as a sign of an impending earthquake which has often gotten them associated with myths of sea monsters. Footage of the rare incident has gone viral on social media, but what became the reason for concern was the mysterious holes spotted on the marine mammal’s body. In the video, the group of divers are seen circling around the fish that’s hovered near the surface. The rare encounter was filmed by a diving instructor identified to be Wang Cheng-ru, as per Newsweek.

At one point in the footage, a diver is spotted extending his hand to touch the oarfish but the marine mammal appears to deny the touch. Speaking about the surreal encounter, the diving instructor told Newsweek, “Many amazing animals can be found off Taiwan’s northeast coast, and the views underwater are very beautiful, but it was my first encounter with a giant oarfish." Notably, meeting an oarfish was a first for Wang in his 15-year diving career.

Two large holes are visible on the oarfish’s body and the scuba diver theorized the wounds could have been a result of a possible shark attack. “The wounds on the giant oarfish may have been the result of a cookiecutter shark [or cigar shark] attack," he added. The spotting of the oarfish near the surface did not raise an alarm of earthquake activity among the divers because they believe the creature must have been dying and hence swam into shallow waters.

The video has left animal lovers utterly intrigued. One said the incident, “Kinda gives hope to know that there are still some unknown creatures out there that didn’t get wiped out because of us." Another reminded the internet about the legend surrounding the creature, “There’s an urban myth in Puerto Rico that every time it washes on shore there’s an earthquake." Meanwhile, a user added, “Wow looks beautiful, I guess the oceans still have more creatures that we humans don’t really know about."

It is suggested the species prefer to swim 650 feet to 3,300 feet deep in waters which makes it quite unlikely for such a sighting to occur.