Watch: Dog Barks At Sleeping Tiger In Ranthambore National Park And Then...

The internet is filled with videos of tigers getting involved in a fight with other canines. But have you ever seen a video of a tiger fighting with a dog? An old video of a tiger and a dog has surfaced online recently. The video was tweeted by IRS Ankur Rapria in June 2022 showing a dog barking at a tiger that was asleep in Ranthambore National Park. Lakhan Rana had originally shot the video as shown in the description of the tweet.

The clip shows the dog walking beside the tiger. Suddenly, the tiger wakes up and the dog starts barking at him. The big cat walks towards the canine and immediately pounces on it. Users can see that the dog struggles hard to save himself but the tiger tightens its grip and holds the animal by its jaws. The tiger then drags the dog’s lifeless body at some distance.

While sharing the video, IRS Rapria wrote, “Don’t take a sleeping tiger so lightly. T120 tiger from Ranthambore aka killing machine, have killed even a leopard, sloth bear and hyena." As specified in the tweet, the video has been shot in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan. Take a look at the video:

A user tweeted that the entire incident looks staged and the dog didn’t belong to the jungle. According to the user, the animal also didn’t have any idea how lethal a tiger can be. “Feeling sorry for the dog," the user wrote at the end.

This looks stage managed. The unfortunate dog obviously didn't belong to the jungle, & had no idea how lethal a tiger can be. Feeling sorry for the dog.— Hambir.m (@hambir_m) June 30, 2022

Another user commented that he had captured a similar incident in December 2021 and wrote that a dog had no idea about the tigress’s presence. The user also added that the problem of stray dogs is increasing in Ranthambore National Park.

We had captured this in Dec 2021… the stray menace is growing at Ranthambore… in this case though, the dog had no clue about the tigress’s (Sultana) presence … pic.twitter.com/MCUloOgpag— mahesh misra (@maheshmisra75) July 1, 2022

But dogs and tigers have not always been arch rivals and there have been instances where they got along well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG PITBULL’s of Tyrkey🏆 (@biggest_pitbulls)

Instagram account biggest_pitbulls earlier shared a video where a tiger and pitbull played in a park. The Instagram handle wrote in the caption, “Best friends."