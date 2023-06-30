Watch: Dog Lends Helping Paw To Construction Worker, Internet's Heart Is Full

The bond between a human and a dog is unconditional and we have proof. Recently, a video, which shows a puppy lending a helping hand to a construction worker, who can be seen digging, surfaced online. The absolutely adorable clip will make you smile wide and melt your heart. It will make you believe why we are lucky to have dogs as our best friends.

In the now-viral video, a construction worker can be seen digging and shovelling soil on the surface. It is quite a common dog behaviour to dig. Similarly, in this situation, the man’s doting and helpful furry companion decided to lend a paw and start digging as well. In fact, it also starts to sweep the soil dug out by the worker and create space for him.

While the dog is not able to do much for his human friend, his efforts are worthy of appreciation. Their camaraderie won the hearts of the internet. This was documented at a construction site and has already gained 1.6 million views on Instagram. Check out the video here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The caption of the video reads, “Each time the construction worker shovels the dirt to the surface, this sweet dog helps him by pushing it to the side with its front legs." The social media users were in awe of the video with many jokingly asking for the little pup to be paid with its favourite snacks and other gestures.

A user jokingly wrote, “Hello, I am the attorney for my client, Mr Good Boy. I request that he be paid for his hard work in (a) 100 treats and (b) 25 tummy rubs. Thank you." One more commented, “Helper dogs are the best!" Another individual wrote, “What a good doggy!! He/she deserves all the love, kisses, scratches and treats after all that hard work has been done."

A few may argue that the canine is trained to help the worker, but a user pointed out, “And you can’t say he is forced to work. You don’t wiggle your tail that much when you are forced to do it."