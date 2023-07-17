Watch: Donkey Hilariously Teases Its Owner, Internet Loves It

A video, which shows a hilarious moment between a man and a donkey is going viral. In the viral clip, we see a man and his Donkey in front of the camera.

Steve, the donkey, is adorably laying his head on the man’s back. While the animal is resting, the man says, “Not everybody likes having their ears breathed in, it’s not something that everybody likes.”

Then the animal starts licking his neck. The man responds with disgust. The video cuts to show the donkey nibbling the man’s ear. He tells the donkey to stop but nothing of that sort happens. After getting told off a few times the donkey finally stops and looks at the camera like it knows what is going on making the whole thing even funnier. The video ends with the man saying, “Ears are not there for you to nibble on.”

Steve is at it again!! "Not the ears Steve" pic.twitter.com/jJUT9qakX4— Jacobs Ridge (@gojacobsridge) September 11, 2022

The video was posted on Twitter by a page called Buitengebieden along with the man’s words as the tweet, “Steve, not the ears.” The tweet has gained 34,000 likes and almost three million views on the platform. The comments on the post read, “He looks more like a Malcolm to me,” a comment said, another comment went like, “I love everything about this. The donkey, the accent, all of it,” the third comment said, “Steve’s got wonderful ears, I think he feels sorry for you.” This video was originally posted by a page named @gojacobsridge with the tweet, “Steve is at it again!! “Not the ears Steve.”

In May, another video, which showed a lovely interaction between a girl and her Donkey, went viral. Sophie Hodgson’s Tiktok video with her Donkey called Domdom was loved by the netizens. The video shows Domdom running towards Sophie, recognising her, and showing her love by making happy sounds.