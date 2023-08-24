Watch: Driver Puts His Skills To Test Taking Out Car From Tough Parking Spot

Learning to drive is one of the most important skills in today’s world. Developing good driving skills are not just meant for the road, they help a person in other aspects of life as well. It helps them become more responsible, improves their self-confidence, makes them self-reliant, and even teaches them to follow the right conduct. Having good driving skills can help a person save time and get their job done. A similar video is going viral on social media, where a driver showcases his exceptional driving skills and gets a car out of a tough parking spot.

A video has gone viral on Instagram, where a car can be seen stuck between two cars in a parking lot. There’s absolutely little to no space for the car to move, but as soon as the driver sits inside it, he showcases his driving talent. Firstly, he tries to take the car forward and then reverses it. He does this until there’s ample space on his left side. Finally, when there’s enough space, he is able to take the car out of the parking lot. In the clip, it can be seen that some people have also gathered around him to marvel at his driving skills.

The clip was shared on Instagram with a text that read, “Most skilled driver in NYC". As soon as the video went viral, people flooded the comment section to praise him for his driving skills. One of the users wrote, “Good job. Not everyone can do it." Another user commented, “Along with skill..it is also his patience. Good job is done"

So far, the clip has garnered around 2.1 million views on Instagram.

The clip has also thrown light on a common situation in big cities, where there are more vehicles and less space these days. Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai also face a similar situation.