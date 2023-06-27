Watch: Drones Light Up Night Sky With Stunning Formation To Mark Wine Festival

Are you a fan of wine? The alcoholic beverage has a day celebrating its existence. The Bordeaux Wine Festival brings together wine enthusiasts to meet those who bring wine to the Bordeaux quays. A special occasion like this is always going to be marked with special events. And one such event was the drone show. The night sky at the festival was illuminated with drones. The video shared on Twitter shows a glass and a wine bottle being formed. The bottle even tilts to fill the glass in a stunning display of artwork and technology coming together. The tweet alongside the clip read, “Drones used in the Wine Festival celebrations illuminated the night. France, Bordeaux.”

Drones used in the Wine Festival celebrations illuminated the night.France, Bordeauxpic.twitter.com/wAAnUo4sk7— Figen (@TheFigen_) June 26, 2023

Social media users were in love with the idea of using drones to promote events. To many, it was a great marketing tactic. Others mentioned how wonderful the use of drones was and how it was amazing that drones are now able to replace fireworks. It is certainly a more eco-friendly way to deliver a great watching experience. “Wow! Absolutely love this!” wrote a Twitter user.

Wow! Absolutely love this! 🍷✨— Kristina C.🌸 (@KristinaCorcor7) June 26, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Drones take graphic design and marketing to another level!”

Drones take graphic design and marketing to another level!— Natasha✨ (@Rawls_Natasha) June 27, 2023

A tweet read, “Who needs fireworks when you have drones with a taste for wine? It was a breathtaking fusion of artistry and technology, reminding us that even the noblest of traditions can embrace the wonders of the digital age.”

Who needs fireworks when you have drones with a taste for wine?It was a breathtaking fusion of artistry and technology, reminding us that even the noblest of traditions can embrace the wonders of the digital age. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) June 27, 2023

“Would love to be here someday. What a sight. By God’s grace,” a user wrote.

Would love 💕 to be here someday What a sight By God's grace— Venchi Tv (@la_vench) June 26, 2023

The official website of the Bordeaux Wine Festival shared that the festival was marked from June 22 to 25. It was marked on the banks of the Garonne. During this edition of the festival something new was unveiled. It was a group of drones there for two evenings to surprise and amaze Bordeaux residents and visitors. 400 drones were used to illuminate the night sky on the evening of June 23 and June 24. The creation was designed for Bordeaux Fête le Vin. Its aim was to promote Bordeaux wines and biodiversity.

The drones were set to perform to music on a set choreography. The access to this show was free of cost. It was a way to promote the festival while also making sure the celebrations were respectful towards the environment.