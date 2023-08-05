Watch: Drunk Man Enters School With Axe, Creates Panic

A shocking incident emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, where an extremely intoxicated man caused chaos at a government primary school. Armed with an axe, he went on a destructive rampage. A video capturing the same is now doing rounds on the internet. The video, which does not have a specific date or time, captures the man entering the premises and terrorising teachers and students. He even vandalised a hand pump seemingly on the school’s playground. The shocking footage was shared on Twitter by a witness who recorded the incident, showing the man causing chaos. This alarming act immediately triggered panic among both teachers and students. In the background, one can hear the staff members screaming in fear.

The caption along with the video in Hindi, roughly translates to: “Children are scared to go to school. The headmaster lodged a complaint at the police station. Local police are investigating the incident and searching for the culprit."

Take a look at the video below:

According to a report published by India Today, after hearing about this incident police acted on it in a quick manner. They have already identified the person behind this incident. If the reports are to be believed, the accused is named Shiv Prasad.

Reacting to the viral video, Barabanki Police said, “In the case, the accused was arrested and sent to jail after registering charges under relevant sections at Daryabad police station.”

The incident has sparked concerns and led to inquiries about the safety protocols implemented at the school. As of now, the school authorities have not provided any updates regarding the return of the students to the premises.