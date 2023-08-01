Watch: Eight-Foot Long Python Rescued From A Residential Area In Chhattisgarh

Pythons are fascinating reptiles, especially known for their large size. These snakes are found in many parts of the world. It is mostly seen during the rainy season. Due to continuous rainfall, many wild animals start coming out of the forest. Cases of snake bites also increase during this time. A giant python was recently spotted in Pendra, Chhattisgarh. People got scared after the giant python came out into the residential area. The clip of this incident is currently going viral.

According to reports, a huge 8-foot-long python was found in the middle of Pendra City. The python was hiding in the bushes. Seeing this, the local people were shocked and hurriedly called a snack-catcher. Two of them came and rescued the giant python. Later, the python was released in the forest area.

According to the snake catchers, it was a very hard task for them as the python was hiding in the bush. The snake catchers have so far rescued more than 20,000 snakes. The video has been shared on YouTube. Social media users were shocked after seeing this clip.

A few days ago, a similar incident took place in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh. A snake was found coming out of a house. According to reports, it was a Russell’s Viper. Upon seeing the dangerous snake, the house’s residents were shocked. They immediately informed a snack catcher. After some time, they came and rescued the reptile and left him in a safe place. Reports suggest many poisonous snakes continue to barge inside houses during the rainy season.

A while back, in Australia, a man discovered a massive snake slithering around his house. Seeing this, he immediately sought professional help. The incident was documented by a blogger, who later shared the story on Facebook. As per reports, the snake came into the house from the roof through an exposed fitting in the kitchen. It was approximately 2.5 metres in length.