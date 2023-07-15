CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Elephant Charges At Lioness While She Was Playing With Her Cubs
1-MIN READ

Watch: Elephant Charges At Lioness While She Was Playing With Her Cubs

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 20:40 IST

Delhi, India

The video has gone viral and it has received over 60 thousand views.

Maasai Sightings, a YouTube channel has shared a video on its page where an elephant can be seen charging at a lioness and her cubs.

In the animal kingdom, it is often believed that only the most powerful creatures reign supreme. Lions, known as the king of the jungle, are feared as the fierce predators. However, it may come as a surprise to learn that there exists an animal that even lions fear, incapable of facing it head-on. A viral video circulating on social media offers a glimpse of such surprising encounter.

The video, shared on the YouTube channel Maasai Sightings, captures a lioness with her three playful cubs. As they enjoy their time together, a colossal elephant slowly approaches. Instantly, the lioness becomes visibly anxious. Initially, she attempts to conceal her cubs amid the tall grass, lying low in an effort to remain inconspicuous. However, realising that the elephant shows no signs of retreat, she swiftly seizes the smallest cub in her mouth and flees. The elephant, in turn, begins to pursue her, seemingly intent on intimidating the lioness.

As per the description of the video, a lioness temporarily leaves her pride to give birth and only returns when the cubs are several weeks old. During this period of seclusion, the lioness and her cubs become particularly vulnerable to predators such as crocodiles, buffaloes, and other large animals. The lioness displays remarkable ferocity during this time. If confronted by any other animal, she would not tolerate its presence. The video has garnered 66,000 views, captivating viewers with its portrayal of a mother’s love and bravery.

The footage serves as a testament to the boundless love a mother possesses, be it human or animal. Even when faced with an elephant, the lioness’s instinct is to shield her cubs. Initially attempting to hide them, she eventually resorts to carrying the youngest cub in her mouth, determined to protect her offspring from the colossal intruder. The video also reveals that the lioness bears injuries on her paws, yet she sprints with undiminished power, sparing no effort to secure her cubs’ safety from the towering elephant.

