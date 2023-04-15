Watch: Elephant Chases Away A Leopard To Protect Its Herd

Elephants are not only known to be highly intelligent but they also keep their herd together and protect them at any cost. From waving its trunk in the air, flapping its enormous ears to eating gol gappas on the streets, everything they do looks cute. Every day, they amaze us with their wise nature and antiques. Now, a video is making rounds on the internet of an Elephant chasing away a leopard. It does so to protect his herd.

A video shared on YouTube, captured in Masai Mara, Kenya, shows a leopard roaming in the wide terrain; while an elephant can be seen running towards it. In the next second, the leopard can be seen running towards the forest. For a few seconds, it looks back at the elephant to see whether it is still coming towards it or not. The elephant starts moving towards it, and the leopard can be seen running inside the shrubs. A jackal can also be seen swiftly running towards another end.

When the camera panned towards the right, a herd of elephants could be seen walking together. The herd also has a few baby elephants, walking alongside their mothers. After a while, the clip ends with the leopard casually sitting in between the long grass.

The video also had a fun fact in it, which read, “Elephants have more smell receptors than any mammal — including dogs — and can sniff out food that is several miles away.”

YouTube users have reacted to the video. One of the users said, “It would be really interesting to see lions, tigers, Jaguars, leopards all in the wild at the same place, preferably Africa. It would be something to see how they would interact with each other.”

Another user commented, “Head of Security doing their job. Nice!” A third user added, “Elephants are the true king of the jungle.” Another one mentioned, “Looks more like ‘Elephant vs housecat’ from here!”

Earlier, a similar video of an elephant stopping the ongoing traffic at Kruger National Park in South Africa went viral. In that clip, one elephant can be seen helping his friend (another elephant) to cross the road. The gentle giant waited till his friend crossed the road before he let the vehicles move. The video went viral on the internet.

