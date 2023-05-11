Watch: Elephant Chases Jungle Safari Vehicle After Tourist Screams In Panic

Elephants are known to be the protector of the jungle and possess immense strength. Despite this, they prefer to live calmly in the forest without harming anyone, earning themselves the title of gentle giants. These peace-loving animals are generally minding their own business but may also exhibit aggression in certain situations. With brilliant hearing capabilities, elephants are also said to be sound sensitive, especially high pitch. Now a video of an elephant chasing a jungle safari vehicle after the tourists were screaming in panic has gone viral.

The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter opens with an elephant rushing towards the tourist vehicle while the women tourist can be heard screaming at the top of their voice making the elephant increase its speed. One of them in the video is heard asking the driver to move ahead when they saw the elephant inching closer to their vehicle.

As the vehicle moved ahead, the elephant slowed its pace and can be seen calmly walking towards the jungle. At the same time, one of the women can be seen recording the gentle giant as they leave the spot.

The IFS officer expressed anger towards the tourists for behaving like that instead of keeping their calm composure. “If one is so afraid of seeing an elephant in a safari vehicle, why do they venture into the forest and yell so loudly? Behave as humans and be sober and humble in jungle safaris,” he wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video here:

Others, too, were disappointed by the tourist’s reactions as well. One of the users asked the IFS officer, “Just curious, do you think their yelling inspired the elephant to charge the vehicle?” And Susanta responded and said, “Yes, to a large extent the yelling was the cause of it getting irritated.”

One of them said, “The first thing that our tourists need to learn before visiting parks and sanctuaries is safari etiquette.”

Another person commented, “Thrill ends up with a yell when the wild is troubled.”

Another one added, “If I write a book on incidents of such nonsense tourist behaviour in national parks it will run into 1000s of pages.”

Earlier, a similar video of a Tiger being provoked by the gypsy driver in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand and charging towards the tourists went viral. The driver was arrested under Wildlife Protection Act.