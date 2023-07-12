Watch: Emirates Airlines’ Flight Attendant Reveals Unique Facts About Their Uniform

Flight attendant is a prestigious profession as they are the face of airlines. They have to look glamorous and smart in their prim uniforms and high heels or shoes. Be it a suit, dress, jumpsuit, tunic or hijab, their outfits are extremely attractive. To design such elegant uniforms, companies hire professional designers who create clothes that are not just classy to look at but are unique from the competitors in the market and also have a few secrets of their own that the passengers are unaware of. Recently, a flight attendant of Emirates Airlines named Danielle Molyneux from the UK disclosed some uniform secrets that are interesting to know, including how the company dictates what the crew can wear to bed.

The Emirates Airlines’ uniform stands out from the rest because of its beige and red outfit, the scarf and the pillbox hat. Now, in a recently viral video, the woman reveals facts we didn’t know about their outfit. The first fact she states is that the beige colour in the uniform represents the dunes and the landscape of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/F9J7Py3Qh2o

The video further proceeds to show that the outfit is waterproof, and she spills water on it to prove it. If there’s any spill while on board, it can be wiped easily. The next interesting piece of information she shared is what the pleats in the scarf indicate. As per Danielle, the scarf has seven pleats which represent the seven emirates in UAE.

The crew’s name badges are written in both Arabic and English. Flight attendants must wear a watch. The crew has to carry over gloves in their cabin bags all the time, as they are used while operating the galley (where food is prepared). Now, this fact will surely blow your mind away. They are required to wear the airline-issued PJs during their rest on long-haul flights, where they sleep in secret rooms on the plane. They are given a short-sleeved top with crew printed in bold on the back and a pair of red and beige bottom wear.

Their luggage is also issued by the airlines, which comprises a suitcase, cabin bag, and handbag for the female crew.