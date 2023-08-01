CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Employees Learn Bhangra At This Workplace, Internet Says 'Bass Aisa Office Mil Jaaye'
1-MIN READ

Watch: Employees Learn Bhangra At This Workplace, Internet Says 'Bass Aisa Office Mil Jaaye'

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 17:26 IST

Delhi, India

The video has garnered over 2.9 million views so far.(Photo Credits: Instagram)

The video has garnered over 2.9 million views so far.(Photo Credits: Instagram)

The clip captures the employees moving with flawless synchronization, dancing joyfully to the beats of the song Label Black.

Amidst long working hours, irregular eating habits, and prolonged sitting at a desk, the emotional and mental well-being of professionals often takes a backseat. To mitigate these challenges and foster a vibrant work environment, companies have devised creative solutions to engage their employees in physical activities right on their premises. And what better way to achieve this than through dance? Dancing at the workplace offers an enjoyable and energising avenue for employees to stay active and refreshed.

A video of a trainer teaching bhangra to employees has gone viral on the internet. Sahil Sharma, who is an artist and a partner at the Hype Gym, posted the interesting clip on his Instagram handle, along with the caption, “Bas aisa office mil jaye (I wish I got such an office)."

In a recent clip shared on social media, Sahil Sharma exudes boundless enthusiasm while teaching bhangra to the workers. The room is brimming with infectious energy, evident from the palpable excitement. The clip captures the employees moving with flawless synchronisation, dancing joyfully to the beats of the song Label Black, sung by Punjabi singer Gupz Sehra.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sahil sharma (@sahil_sharma0007)

Didn’t it make you feel like joining too? This was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 2.9 million views, and the count is increasing rapidly. Many individuals in the comments section expressed similar sentiments after viewing the video. One of the people stated, “It’s good idea to remind an employee that they are not machine."

Another one said, “Mujhe bhi esa office chahiye (I also want such an office)."

One of the employees from the same company mentioned, “The most happening session happened in our company. Loved the energy here."

“Kaha milta hai aisa office, free me kaam karenge (Where can we find such an office, we will work for free)," added another Instagram user.

While some praised the organisation’s efforts, saying that dancing is the real stress buster, others didn’t find it too appealing. One account even stated that at first, they would make you do these exciting things and then make you work post-7. What are your insights and thoughts on this video? Have you ever experienced the joy of learning dance with your colleagues within the office premises?

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. viral
  3. viral video
first published:August 01, 2023, 17:26 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 17:26 IST