Watch: Employees Learn Bhangra At This Workplace, Internet Says 'Bass Aisa Office Mil Jaaye'

Amidst long working hours, irregular eating habits, and prolonged sitting at a desk, the emotional and mental well-being of professionals often takes a backseat. To mitigate these challenges and foster a vibrant work environment, companies have devised creative solutions to engage their employees in physical activities right on their premises. And what better way to achieve this than through dance? Dancing at the workplace offers an enjoyable and energising avenue for employees to stay active and refreshed.

A video of a trainer teaching bhangra to employees has gone viral on the internet. Sahil Sharma, who is an artist and a partner at the Hype Gym, posted the interesting clip on his Instagram handle, along with the caption, “Bas aisa office mil jaye (I wish I got such an office)."

In a recent clip shared on social media, Sahil Sharma exudes boundless enthusiasm while teaching bhangra to the workers. The room is brimming with infectious energy, evident from the palpable excitement. The clip captures the employees moving with flawless synchronisation, dancing joyfully to the beats of the song Label Black, sung by Punjabi singer Gupz Sehra.

Watch the viral video here:

Didn’t it make you feel like joining too? This was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 2.9 million views, and the count is increasing rapidly. Many individuals in the comments section expressed similar sentiments after viewing the video. One of the people stated, “It’s good idea to remind an employee that they are not machine."

Another one said, “Mujhe bhi esa office chahiye (I also want such an office)."

One of the employees from the same company mentioned, “The most happening session happened in our company. Loved the energy here."

“Kaha milta hai aisa office, free me kaam karenge (Where can we find such an office, we will work for free)," added another Instagram user.

While some praised the organisation’s efforts, saying that dancing is the real stress buster, others didn’t find it too appealing. One account even stated that at first, they would make you do these exciting things and then make you work post-7. What are your insights and thoughts on this video? Have you ever experienced the joy of learning dance with your colleagues within the office premises?