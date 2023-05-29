Watch: Fan Uses Wet Ball On Wall To Create Awesome Portrait Of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has unquestionably built his stature as a youth icon, owing to his rock-solid mindset and aggressive approach on the field. For Indian fans, Kohli is not just any player, he is an inspiration. This time, an artist has paid tribute to Kohli by drawing a portrait with a unique technique. Despite using brushes on a canvas, the anonymous fan took the help of a tennis ball, dipped in black paint, to draw a face of Virat Kohli on a white wall. A clip of his artwork has created much buzz across social media with users praising the artist for his exceptional talent.

An art work for King Kohli by a fan.pic.twitter.com/YdUacQZqJH— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2023

The viral video opens in the backyard of a house where the artist could be seen throwing a tennis ball at a white brick wall. With every bounce landing on the surface, one could see a black, round spot appearing on the wall. The process could remind many about their childhood fascination with cricket balls which gave birth to an interesting game called “catch-catch.” Following a laborious effort, a portrait of Virat Kohli became prominent on the wall with the artist revealing his face infront of the camera with a pleasing smile.

The stunning artwork garnered ipraise from the viewers. The comment section got flooded with heart emojis which marked the viewers’ appreciation for the Virat Kohli fan.

A fan rightly pointed out that the creativity was certainly enough to win hearts.

Another user underlined the artist’s “dedication” while showcasing his love for the portrait.

The dedication tho❤️— SavageCreature (@SavageCreature) May 28, 2023

“A GOAT fan of GOAT Virat Kohli,” read a comment.

goat fans of a goat. 🐐— 😾 (@vinxi_) May 28, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Hatss off bhai literally hatts off 🫶🏻🫡what a talent— Sarcaster (@sarcaster779) May 28, 2023

exceptional ❤️— Himanshu (@Himansh22813898) May 28, 2023

top videos

Royal Challengers Bangalore might have suffered another elimination at the group stage of the IPL but Virat Kohli was in some real good form. In his 14 appearances in IPL 2023, Kohli has aggregated a total of 639 runs and finished third in the Orange Cap list. He concluded the campaign in style, notching up two back-to-back centuries in Bangalore’s last two games.

Kohli will now shift his focus towards a white ball assignment for Team India. He has already jetted off to the UK to participate in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, beginning on June 7.