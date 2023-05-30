Watch: Fans Break Into Garba In The Stands At IPL Final

The rain gods wrote quite a dramatic script for the IPL 2023 final shifting to the reserve day after heavy thunderstorms postponed the proceedings on May 28. Although, the weather could not make deter the fans who gathered in large numbers at the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the monumental face-off between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. From a stunning fireworks show to some energetic live performances, there was no shortage of arrangements during the closing ceremony in Ahmedabad. But a group of fans chose their own method of entertainment to enjoy the evening. Some Chennai supporters were spotted performing the garba at the stands.

Fans playing 'Garba' during rain interval. pic.twitter.com/RNDVFDkamj— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

Winning the toss in his 10th IPL final as the Chennai captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent Gujarat to bat first. The first innings saw no interruption due to weather with Gujarat producing a mammoth total of 214 runs in 20 overs. But the night sky got covered with clouds during the innings break. It started drizzling moments after Chennai began their chase, eventually leading to heavy showers. The wet outfield condition delayed the match.

When all of these were happening on the field, some of the spectators were captured performing garba, a traditional dance form of Gujarat. As the game was in Ahmedabad, it might not be an unusual scene for the local fans. A person, donning the Chennai kit, was seen accompanying two fans during the performance.

A user underlined the popularity of Garba among Gujaratis, saying that one can see this dance form anytime and anywhere across the state.

Only gujarati can do that bro enjoyed every moment and find garba any where any time any place proud of being gujju. ❤️— Yash Patel (@Yashp0202) May 29, 2023

A fan brought out a hilarious meme reference to portray the rain-affected IPL final.

Player's Also 😋 pic.twitter.com/JT6RPOQfYP— Surya Kumar yadav fc (@SKY_FanCulb) May 29, 2023

A user sarcastically assumed those fans might be practising Garba for the opening ceremony of the next IPL.

@alokshinde Practice bhi chalu kardi inhone next year opening ceremony ke liye— Namesake (@PoliticsEnthu) May 29, 2023

top videos

Chennai Super Kings prevailed in the IPL final beating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in a last-ball thriller. While on a chase of 171 runs in 15 overs (as per the DLS method), Chennai pulled off a great start. Following some blistering show from the top order, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube were left with 13 runs to cover in the final over.

Gujarat remained in the contest till Chennai needed 10 runs in the last two deliveries but Jadeja changed the equation at the dying moment. The Southpaw struck a huge six in the penultimate delivery and got the job done by registering a boundary in the last. With the magical victory, Chennai engraved their names on the IPL trophy for the fifth time in history.