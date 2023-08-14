Watch: Farmers' Brilliant ‘Jugaad’ Machine To Pump Water Without Electricity Is A Winner

Indians are at the forefront of using their skills and resources to find solutions. This is often termed as ‘jugaad’. People in India find unique ways of solving their problems and try to make the most of the available resources. Jugaad is often celebrated as an example of the Indian spirit of resourcefulness and enterprise. Even farmers are now inventing new machines using the available resources. There are many such videos on social media, where farmers can be seen inventing unique machines that help them in their work. One such video has been shared by IRS Sugrive Meena, where a farmer has made a unique machine for irrigation. In the clip shared on Twitter, a group of farmers can be seen making a unique and impressive machine to pump water. In the 2-minute-long video, a person is first seen rotating the machine. After some time, water starts coming from a tube that falls on the water pump machine. Apart from that, the farmers have also set up a battery so that it gets energy. There are some bulbs as well. As they rotate the wheel, water starts coming from the tube. The video that is going viral on social media has been captioned, “Start 10hp pump without electricity. #jugaad"

Netizens were shocked to see the invention done by the farmers. One of the users commented, “This looks like a great idea." Another user wrote, “Well done." Despite the video going viral, some users criticised it. One of the users commented, “Not possible. It’s a trick video. Only for views."

It has become quite difficult to do farming in today’s world due to inflation. The rise in the prices of seeds, fertilisers, machinery, manure, and more has affected farmers deeply. Watering the ground and crops is also an essential part of farming. As resources are depleting every day, such inventions can turn out to be cost-efficient for farmers.