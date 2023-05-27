Watch: Fearless Man Grabs Giant Cobra With Bare Hands

Most people run in the other direction if they ever encounter a dangerous Giant Cobra. But not this man. In a heart-stopping footage, a Malaysian armed forces officer fearlessly confronts a venomous cobra with nothing but his bare hands. Shared on Reddit, this captivating video has captured the attention and admiration of viewers around the world. As the video begins, the viewers are immediately drawn into the intense scene. The man stands face to face with the cobra, its menacing hood raised, ready to strike. Undeterred by the deadly threat before him, the man maintains an unwavering gaze, his focus locked onto the reptile’s every move. With nerves of steel and quick reflexes, he begins to carefully manoeuvre the cobra towards the ground, inch by inch.

Tension fills the air as the moment of truth approaches. In a breathtaking display of courage, the man makes his move. With lightning-fast speed and precision, he seizes the cobra by its head, firmly grasping the venomous predator with his bare hands. The other men from the armed forces watch in awe as the man’s unwavering grip demonstrates his mastery over this formidable creature. While it was. “Thai Marine catching King Cobra,” many users in the comment section explained that the people were speaking Malay and not Thai. The clip ends with the man keeping a firm grasp on both the cobra’s head and tail.

While the video apparently is an old one, its re-emergence has reignited the fascination and admiration for social media users. People from all walks of life have been captivated by the sheer courage and skill displayed by the man in capturing the cobra unharmed. Though some were left puzzled about what would happen when the man would eventually have to let him go. They wondered if the snake would take it as a chance to attack him. “The guy is with the Malaysian army,” a comment read.

“But when you eventually have to let it go, it’s gonna be ticked off and immediately attack?” another user commented.

A user wrote, “WHAT?! That was unexpected, I thought he was gonna use his right arm as a decoy and catch it with his left hand. Why, how, WHAT?”

What do you think about this fearless encounter between?