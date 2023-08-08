Watch: Ferocious Crocodile Attacks Zookeeper; Co-worker And Visitor Come To Rescue

The behaviour of wild animals is unpredictable. They can often act in ways one can not reason out. Animals may lose their temper at any time and attack a human. If it’s a ferocious wild animal like a tiger, lion, or crocodile, the consequences can be destructive. One such video has surfaced from the Scales and Tails Reptiles Centre in Utah (USA), showing how a routine feeding session turns into a life-threatening situation.

The clip, which was posted on Twitter, is going viral on social media. It shows a zookeeper getting attacked by a reptile. The video sent shivers down the spine of viewers. In the viral clip, a female zookeeper is seen ardently trying to feed a crocodile in its enclosure, as part of her routine. The visitors and children were enjoying the reptile having its food. The enchanting view suddenly turns into the sight of horror in the blink of an eye. The alligator attacks the zoo worker and pulls her inside its enclosure.

The crocodile grips her hands in between his jaws and starts dragging her. Visitors who experienced the incident started screaming and getting panicked. A brave coworker named Todd Christopher entered the crocodile’s enclave and grabbed the reptile with all his strength, and tried to remove the woman’s hands from the reptile’s grip.

The man fearlessly jumped into the enclosure and grabbed the zookeeper by her shoulders, trying to save her. The crocodile’s strength was formidable, which made the attempt for the rescue difficult. Amid this chaos, another staff member named Donnie Wiseman also entered the enclosure and helped vanquish the crocodile.

The brave zookeeper in the water tank maintained remarkable composure in the face of extreme peril since she was aware that any rapid actions may anger the crocodile even more. The terrifying footage went viral and received tons of views. Social media users discussed the issue and praised the male employee and the tourist, for saving the female zoo keeper from death.