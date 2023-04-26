Watch: Firefighters Help 95-Year-Old Mow His Lawn, Twitter Calls Them 'True Heroes'

Kindness is one of the most cherished human qualities. There’s nothing more fulfilling that people reaching out to others and helping them out with things. Such acts also get lauded on social media and the string of viral videos are a proof of it. Now, joining the list of such clips is a video of two firefighters helping a 95-year-old with his chores. The two officials helped the man mow his lawn, showing that a little kindness can go a long way. The incident happened in Texas in the United States.

The clip of the wholesome moment was shared by the Austin Fire Department. It shows the nonagenarian chatting with a firefighter, while another mows his lawn.

“Our E6/C-shift crew passed this house yesterday and saw the 95-year-old resident struggling to mow his lawn. They stopped the unit to give him a hand; FF Rivas made quick work of the hilly front yard. Kudos to them for serving those in need, no matter what that need may be! “ the Austin Fire Department tweeted.

Twitter users found the moment “beautiful”. “Beautiful! Just think. They could have just waited until they were called to his place over a cardiac arrest or a life threatening injury. Instead, a lawn was mowed, an old guy had company, a FD guy got some great exercise, and another had a great conversation with a 95-year-old man,” an account wrote.

Some people thanked the firefighters for being good neighbours.

Others claimed that first responders were “true heroes”.

“Fire fighters rock! If the rest of our public servants took public service as seriously as you do the world would be a better place,” a comment read.

This is not the only time a video featuring firefighters has won over social media. A clip of a firefighter helping a visually impaired kid, named Junie, “see” his uniform was much lauded on the Internet. Junie felt the firefighter’s uniform and equipment with his hands while the man sat quietly beside him. The man even answered all of the kid’s questions.

The clip was shared by Destiny Fiaschetti, Junie’s mother. She operates a Facebook page called “Adventures of a June Bug,” which shares snippets of her son’s daily life.

