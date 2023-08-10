Watch: Flash Mob Performs To What Jhumka? At Times Square

Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to make waves despite facing tough competition from Hollywood giants, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have garnered praise for their perfect performances, while their song What Jhumka has not only taken India by storm but has also resonated with the global audience. A recent flash mob organised in New York’s iconic Times Square featured Shiamak Davar’s USA dance group performing to the track, thrilling onlookers with their desi dance moves. The music video even featured Spider-Man showcasing his dance skills, as others joined in to groove to the catchy tune.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam, the flash mob on What Jhumka has become a social media sensation. The video has crossed over 7 lakh views on YouTube. A user wrote, “I swear this is so good. I wish I was there to witness this.”

Another stated, “It’s too addictive.”

“We Indians can literally make anyone dance. Spider man in the move,” a comment read.

A user wondered, “Imagine Tom Cruise dancing on What Jhumka.”

Nigerian social media sensations Kili Paul and Neema, known for creating reels inspired by popular Bollywood songs, also joined the trend and shared a video of themselves recreating the dance steps from What Jhumka. Kili shared the video and wrote, “What Jumka Is On Repeat."

The flawless dance moves of Kili Paul and Neema left social media users stunned, even the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar was impressed. The filmmaker expressed his admiration by giving a shoutout to Kili and reposting his video on his Instagram stories.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features veteran actors including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. While Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Anjali Anand and Kshitee Jog, play pivotal roles in the film.