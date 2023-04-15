Watch: Flock Of Angry Birds Gang Up To Beat A Snake

In a face-off between a snake and birds, who do you think would win? Before you answer this, just take a look at an old video featuring a flock of birds attacking a snake with perfect planning and technique. The clip shows the angry birds fighting on a dirt road in the Dinokeng Game Reserve of Gauteng, South Africa. According to the details revealed by a YouTube page titled Latest Sightings, the moment was captured by an environmental consultant, Keith Raine, and his wife Tracey on a camping tree. The duo shared that the birds in the clip belong to two different species including Arrow-marked babblers and Glossy Starling. While the snake is a Boomslang, who appears to be helpless in the clip.

The visuals capture how the juvenile snake was surrounded by a flock of angry birds, who, one after another, coordinated their movement to hit the reptile. The snake tried to retaliate against the attack but in vain as it was outnumbered. As per the caption of the clip, the snake lost both its eye by the end of the flight, “The snake made it to the grass where the birds backed off. As we drove past the snake it had lost both its eyes, so it didn’t look too hopeful,” Keith was quoted as saying in the caption.

Take a look at the video here:

The video of the incident left viewers fascinated with more than 20 million views. Many flooded the comment section revealing they have never seen such a wildlife fight before. A user wrote, “The best attack I’ve ever seen in the animal kingdom. This is so rare,” another added, “It is impressive how animals by instinct know that snakes are venomous and take extreme caution when having to deal with one.”

One more noted, “As beautiful and funny as birds can be, they are equally as ruthless when it comes to defending their territory or offspring.” A section of viewers was impressed with the fierce nature of the blue-coloured bird who apparently landed the most blows on the reptile. One wrote, “Man, that blue one was using the snake as a trampoline! What an absolute warrior.”

A similar wildlife conflict previously saw a swan getting attacked by a snake inside what appears to be a water pond. The reptile has the bird’s wings in its mouth, while the former uses its beak to attack the snake. They tussle for a while before the bird manages to free itself.

In the end, the bird can be seen getting out of the water with an open wound on its beak that’s bleeding. Impressive, right?

