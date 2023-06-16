Watch: Four Killer Whales Spotted Engaging In Rare Group Swim

Nature never ceases to amaze the ones looking for something truly spectacular. The New England Aquarium captured a rare sight of four majestic Killer Whales swimming together. According to the aquarium’s scientists, this extraordinary encounter took place during an aerial survey conducted last week. It happened approximately 40 miles (64 km) south of Nantucket. The sighting itself is a rarity. This is because Killer Whales are not commonly spotted in the waters of New England, let

Taken from a distance, the snapshot reveals the tiny silhouettes of the four magnificent Orcas. It looked breathtaking against the vast expanse of the water body enveloping them. The tweet posted along with the picture read, “A unique sight from the sky: FOUR Killer Whales swimming together! Last Sunday, Aquarium scientists spotted four orcas on an aerial survey 40 miles south of Nantucket. According to our scientists, it is unusual to see killer whales in New England waters, let alone four!”

A unique sight from the sky: FOUR #KillerWhales swimming together!Last Sunday, Aquarium scientists spotted four #orcas on an #AerialSurvey 40 miles south of Nantucket. According to our scientists, it is unusual to see killer whales in New England waters, let alone four! pic.twitter.com/BB7ndov5Up — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) June 13, 2023

The tweet has quickly garnered attention. People shared their excitement and wonder at the beautiful sight. Many remarked that they hope the Killer Whales do not start hunting in the area. At the same time, they expressed how cool the entire thing seemed. Others joked that it seemed like a non-verbal cue of something grand happening. “I love them as long as they don’t go after the whales in that area,” read a tweet.

I love them as long as they don’t go after the whales in that area.— verykeri (@toomuch_reality) June 15, 2023

Another user wrote, “Hopefully they won’t start eating sharks like they do in Africa. But this is cool.”

Hopefully they won't start eating sharks like they do in Africa. But this is cool— Mayra Dube (@mayrasidea) June 14, 2023

“This is not a unique sight, rather a nonverbal warning sign that something’s about to go down,” read a tweet.

This is not a unique sight, rather a nonverbal warning sign that something’s about to go down 😭 https://t.co/6hRfRGb4Ni— It’s a Papas’ Party! (@amb4mayor) June 14, 2023

The killer whale, or orca, holds the title of the ocean’s apex predator. As the largest member of the Delphinidae family, it shares lineage with other larger cetaceans like long-finned and short-finned pilot whales. These creatures are found in every ocean worldwide. They boast the widest distribution among all whales and dolphins. Extensive scientific research has unveiled various killer whale populations with distinct ecotypes. Some of these are potentially constituting different species or subspecies. With their iconic black and white bodies, killer whales are instantly recognizable. They occupy diverse habitats ranging from open seas to coastal waters globally.