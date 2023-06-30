Watch: French Firefighter Creates Guinness Record Covering Longest Distance On Fire Without Oxygen

French firefighter Jonathan Varo has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new Guinness World Record for the “fastest full body burn 100-meter sprint without oxygen." The announcement was made by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on Thursday, recognizing Jonathan’s extraordinary accomplishment. The 39-year-old firefighter completed the sprint in an astounding time of 17 seconds, surpassing the previous record by an impressive 7.58 seconds.

The GWR shared a video and pictures of Jonathan’s record-breaking run on Twitter, capturing the awe-inspiring moment. In the footage, the firefighter can be seen running on the track while his entire fire department body suit is engulfed in flames. As he crosses the finish line, Jonathan celebrates his victory with a triumphant gesture. The crew then promptly extinguishes the remaining fire, ensuring his safety.

Notably, Jonathan also set another record during this attempt: the farthest distance ran in full body burn, covering an incredible 272.25 meters. His determination and physical prowess have earned him a place in the record books.

Before Jonathan’s achievement, both records were held by Antony Britton from the United Kingdom. According to the Guinness World Records official website, the longest distance full body burn run without oxygen record has seen the intense competition, changing hands seven times since 2009. Jonathan’s exceptional performance showcases his dedication and skill in surpassing previous benchmarks.

In an interview with GWR, Jonathan shared his lifelong passion for fire and how he constantly pursued it since childhood. Alongside his role as a firefighter, he is also a professional stuntman, showcasing his expertise in fire-related acts such as fire juggling, fire eating, and setting his entire body ablaze. He has earned the moniker of the “Human Torch" due to his daring performances.

Jonathan’s motivation for attempting these records was driven by his desire to push his limits as a fire artist. He aimed to prove to himself and others that he can always go further in his chosen field. In preparation for the world record-breaking attempt, Jonathan dedicated three months to training, focusing on endurance, explosiveness, and breathing techniques.

The significance of this achievement extends beyond personal glory for Jonathan. He sees it as a tribute to his profession as a firefighter and a token of gratitude towards those who have mentored and supported him throughout his journey. The location of the official attempt held special meaning for Jonathan, as he chose to perform on the same athletics track in his hometown of Haubourdin, France, where he trained during his youth.

Jonathan Varo’s extraordinary accomplishment stands as a testament to his exceptional skills, unwavering determination, and pursuit of pushing boundaries in the realm of fire artistry. His record-breaking sprint without oxygen serves as an inspiration to others and showcases the remarkable abilities of firefighters around the world.