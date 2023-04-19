CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Girl Catching Two Huge Snakes With Bare Hands Goes Viral
Watch: Girl Catching Two Huge Snakes With Bare Hands Goes Viral

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 11:55 IST

Delhi, India

The girl looked unafraid of the two snakes.

She looks insanely comfortable handling the two venomous serpents.

A majority of people are scared of snakes, as they are considered one of the most dangerous species in the world. People like to maintain their distance from these reptiles and avoid going near them. Not everyone is scared of them, though. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet that shows a college girl holding two huge venomous snakes with her bare hands. As per the video, the location looks like it’s either a college campus or a government office. There are two huge venomous snakes visible in the clip, who are coiled around each other in the open. The girl is seen staring at them first; and later, at the right moment, she goes and grabs the two snakes with her bare hands. Even when the snakes tried to run away from her, she chased them and grabbed them again. In the video, it is seen that the snakes are trying to hide away underneath the bridge but are pulled back by the girl. She looks insanely comfortable handling the two venomous serpents.

The video has been recorded from a distance. It was uploaded on Instagram. The clip has gone viral in no time. People have been shocked to see how the girl interacts with the two giant snakes. Some of them were calling her fearless, while others called her out for disturbing them while the snakes were mating.

One of the users wrote, ‘Has she lost it? She is disturbing them.’ Another user said, ‘What is she even trying to do? No, where it looks like a rescue. She is just putting herself in danger.’

Many similar videos go viral on social media. One such video was of another woman who caught a huge black snake barehanded. In the video that was recorded by the onlookers, the woman was wearing gloves and high boots and comfortably got hold of the snake inside a building. The snake tried to attack her, but she dodged away from it. After this, she carefully released it.

It has not been known whether the women in both videos were professional snake-catchers or did it for fun.

People have been recommended not to try such activities.

