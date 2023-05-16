Watch: Girl Dancing To Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar At Mumbai Station Takes Internet By Storm

People showing their dance moves at train stations is not a new phenomenon on the internet. A video, featuring a girl named Shreya Singh showing her impromptu dance moves to a song, is viral. The track is a remix version of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar titled Let’s Work It Out by Raghav. Social media users were impressed with her energy and dancing skills.

She captioned the clip, “Mumbai jaadunagri hai bhai." The clip has garnered more than 9,79,000 views and counting. Some criticised Shreya for dancing in public places and even called her names. Not caring about these judgments, she has thanked users who praised her. Other users dropped heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at the video:

Shreya often shares other videos of her dance as well on Instagram. In one of her recent clips, she collaborated with choreographer Baba Jackson. They danced to the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Baba Jackson praised Shreya for her work. The choreographer referred to Shreya as the upcoming dancing star in the caption. He said that he had been trying to make this content with any female for a long time. He had thought about it six months back but this happened now. “And this is my favourite video of the year,” the choreographer ended the caption.

Users, including an officer from the Mumbai Police, praised both artists. Havildar Amol Kamble commented, “Both are blessed dancers…I’m glad that I’m one of the live viewers of this video…may god bless you both…I’m always there for you guys." Baba Jackson and Shreya thanked the officer. The clip received more than 3,00,000 views.

A similar clip went viral in March where Norwegian dance crew The Quick Style impressed viewers with their performance on Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar. They performed this dance in Mumbai local. The dance crew shared this clip titled, “Our first step in a local train in India #Mumbai #quickstyle."

It has received over 439 million views so far.