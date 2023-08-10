Watch: Girl On Roller Skates Breaks World Record By Flipping Over 12 People

The Guinness World Records title for performing a barani flip over most people while skating has been bagged by American teenager Mia Peterson. She attempted the record last July at Laguna Niguel in California, USA. After tremendous bouts of roller skate practice, Mia assembled 12 people and flipped over them to win her world record title. She was merely 11 when she first got introduced to the world of skating after her sister gifted her a pair of roller skates on her birthday. Within two years, the youngster had fallen in love with the sport and would often visit community skate parks to hone her skills.

Perfecting her barani flip didn’t come easy to the teenager, it ended up with Mia getting multiple stitches and broken ribs. She told Guinness about first attempting the flip in a foam pit. After relentless practice, she began performing the rotation on cemented platforms. “I would take baby steps until I could land the flip. It is not easy at first though, I would take some tough falls here and there," she recalled. “One time I split my chin and had to get 27 stitches. Also, when I first attempted a front flip I over-rotated and slammed onto my stomach, breaking some of my ribs,” Mia added.

After braving the injuries, it took a lot of courage for the youngster to attempt flips again.

Watch her GWR attempt here:

A barrage of social media users began praising and congratulating the teenager for her special victory. Though Mia practices skating often and also enjoys participating in competitions, she isn’t planning to make a career in the field. “I don’t skate for money. I skate for the happiness it gives me," Mia continued. Confident in her abilities, Mia explained she doesn’t try to push her limit. Since she attempts to flip over people, the teenager remains well aware of her capacity and keeps away from endangering lives. Notably, all the 12 people who took part in the stunt by laying down were her friends.

When asked how she feels about bagging the record, Mia said she’s “thrilled and surreal." The teenager wishes to challenge herself to attempt another world record in future. After earning the longest barani flip title, Mia is planning to try the highest flip.