Watch: Girl Solves Maths Problems Faster Than Supercomputer Using Abacus Counting

India is a remarkable nation with a rich history of producing noteworthy individuals. Its ideologies and values have captured global attention. Today, we’re introducing you to a child prodigy who effortlessly solves complex math problems. It’s truly unbelievable- she can tackle challenging mathematical questions simply by hearing them. A recent viral video features an Indian girl demonstrating exceptional mathematical problem-solving skills, garnering international recognition and making her country proud on a global scale.

यह एक भारतीय लडकी हैं जिन्होंने अमेरिका के सुपर कंप्यूटर से भी तेज गणितीय गणनाएं हल करके दुनिया को हैरान कर दिया है। गति पर ध्यान दें।*‍♂️Amazing. pic.twitter.com/MWT5cQFzd0— Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) August 24, 2023

The ex-Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Qureshi (@DrSYQuraishi), shared the viral video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The video shows a girl using abacus counting, where she swiftly answers math questions by gesturing with her hands. Her speed is so remarkable that it’s nearly impossible to input the calculations on a calculator in such a short span. This technique involves mentally imagining an abacus, a method taught to children, enabling them to perform mental calculations.

It depicts someone posing math questions to the girl. Despite the questions involving sequences of ascending and descending numbers, the complexity lies in the numerous digits involved. It’s astonishing to witness the child promptly answering these intricate queries. With swift hand movements in the air, she signifies her responses and they consistently prove correct. Describing the girl’s feat, SY Qureshi wrote, “This young Indian girl has astounded the global community with her ability to solve mathematical problems at a pace faster than America’s supercomputer. Remarkable emphasis on speed."

The video has amassed over 500,000 views and numerous users have shared their reactions through comments. One user expressed their astonishment, stating that it was “wonderful and unimaginable". Another person mentioned that human potential knows no bounds. Someone else praised the girl’s extraordinary and unimaginable abilities. A different comment attributed her achievement to Vedic mathematics.

Similarly, a young boy from Patna has become an internet sensation for all the right reasons. Abhinav, just 8 years old, is teaching Mathematics to students in Class 10, who are twice his age. This child prodigy has earned the nickname ‘Chhote Khan Sir’ for his unique and distinctive teaching style that sets him apart.