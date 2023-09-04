Watch: Girlfriend Throws Boyfriend Out For Cheating On Her With Her Sister

A man was caught cheating on her girlfriend with her sister. This angered the girlfriend, and she threw him out of the house even while it rained. A relationship that lacks loyalty and faithfulness towards each other stands little chance of lasting. In a video going viral on social media, a woman can be seen throwing her boyfriend out in the rain when she found that he was cheating on her with her sister.

After she found the truth, her anger reached new heights, and she ended up pushing her boyfriend out of her residence. In the clip, her boyfriend can be seen pleading in front of her. He said, “Maria please, it’s pouring outside, let me come in". After that, the woman tells him, “You are very bad, take your things and go away." In the video, the woman can be seen throwing away her boyfriend’s belongings.

Woman claims her boyfriend cheated on her with her sister 😭 pic.twitter.com/ykRe10TCWm— Wild content (@NoCapFights) August 26, 2023

Later, he tried to justify and gave a lot of clarification on the situation. He even mentioned that he had cheated on her in her dreams and not in reality. But his girlfriend was adamant about not having him back. She said, “You are a fraud, you have cheated me along with my sister. The man was seen standing in the rain, and the woman even threw some of his clothes on him as well. The video was recorded by the woman, but her face wasn’t visible.

