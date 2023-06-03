Watch: Girls Break Piggy Bank For Rs 2,000 Notes And They Have Some Insane Money

Following an announcement by the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, some opted to deposit them in banks, while others decided to spend them on shopping. Recently, a video of two girls breaking their piggy banks filled with Rs 2,000 notes went viral.

In the video, the girls unveiled their gullak (piggy bank). Following that, one of the girls broke her bank, full of only five-hundred and two-thousand-rupee notes. This revelation left viewers completely astounded. The video has been captioned, “So much money oh my god, I put money in the morning and take it out in the evening." Check out the video here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 36 million views and is still counting. Several people commented on the video. One user wrote, “I don’t have this much money in my account as in their Gullak," Another user commented, “Never got this much money from my piggy bank." One user also added, “Hello income tax department."

After the announcement, the girls had no choice but to open their piggy banks. To their astonishment, when they unlocked the piggy banks, they were greeted with a significant amount of money.

The sight of the girls accumulating a considerable number of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes left social media users in awe, struggling to comprehend the sheer magnitude of savings they had accumulated in their piggy banks.

Some time ago, another such video created a storm on the internet. The footage captured the moment the woman uses a steel pestle to break her gullak and reveals the money that starts springing out of the broken pot.