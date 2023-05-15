Watch: Goat Attacks Man After He Snatches Beer Can From Its Mouth

After watching a viral video on social media, people are finding it impossible to contain their laughter. The video showcases two friends engaged in a beer party, seated outdoors. Numerous beer cans were arranged in front of them, and they were thoroughly enjoying themselves. However, their merriment was interrupted by an unexpected guest, a goat. Upon realising that it was not receiving any alcohol, the goat grew furious and launched a forceful attack on one of the individuals. To make matters more comical, when the person attempted to flee, the determined goat chased him, resulting in a comical pursuit. The hilarious video was shared by an account named dub.chachu1996.

This goat hoped to receive a drink at the start of the video. However, the person emptied the beer can in front of the goat and poured it into a glass instead. When the person started drinking the beer instead of giving it to the goat, the goat became angry and took a few steps back. In response, the goat swiftly moved forward and attacked the person with its horn. Fearing for his safety, the man fled from the scene. However, the goat was not willing to let him escape easily and successfully chased him away.

The video received a wide range of remarks in the comment sections. A viewer wrote, “You create very, very funny videos. Thanks!” One user sarcastically commented that this is the story of his friend.

This is not the only funny video shared by dub.chachu1996. The account had shared a video earlier where a bunch of bears can be seen dancing so that the visitors get impressed and throw food at them.

Similarly, the account shared a hilarious dubbing video of a dog and a turtle.

The video clip shows how the dog is getting irritated at the turtle as it is singing very badly.

The account had shared another dubbing funny video of two cats earlier.

In the clip, a cat can be seen bragging to another cat about how a dog was scared of it. But later, a flashback is shown where that cat can be seen scared of a dog and clinging to a tree.