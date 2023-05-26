Watch: Groom Dances His Heart Out At His Wedding, Internet Calls Him Zumba Instructor

Marriage is considered a special union for the bride and the groom. It is not only special for the couple but also for their families. In India, weddings are a splendorous affair involving two families exchanging their cultures and traditions with each other. While some are arranged marriages, there are some who tie the knot with their childhood sweethearts. The day marks the beginning of a new life with their significant other. Recently, a video went viral on social media where a groom was seen dancing his heart out on his wedding day.

A hilarious video was shared on Twitter by an account named @HasnaZarooriHai who captioned the video, “In today’s time, the groom’s dancing skills fail everyone in dancing." In the viral video, the groom is seen capturing the attention of the guests by showcasing his exceptional dancing skills. He is wearing a cream-coloured sherwani with a red turban in the video.

Initially, he is seen dancing alone, but later he involves his friends as well. Seeing him happily dance, many people said that he seems like a Zumba instructor or a choreographer, as he is able to make others follow his steps as well.

One of the users wrote, “He is dancing like a Zumba instructor at his wedding". Another user commented, “There is so much flexibility in the sherwani". So far, the viral video has received 60,000 views and 1,000 likes on social media.

Recently, another wedding video went viral on the internet, in which the couple were seen getting married in the rain. The wedding clip was shared by an Instagram account named @anchor_jk. In the clip, the whole venue is decorated, but there is a power cut due to rain. However, the couple decided to continue their wedding procession. Several dancers were also seen dancing around them.

There are several such videos that are going viral on social media, bringing smiles to the faces of the internet population.