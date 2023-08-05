WATCH: Groom's Infectious Wedding Dance Takes Social Media By Storm

A groom’s captivating dance performance at his wedding has caught the attention of the Internet. The video, posted on Instagram by user Lavkesh Kushwaha, showcases the groom and his friends grooving with unmatched enthusiasm and remarkable coordination.

With over 1.2 million views and 12 lakh likes, the dance video has sparked discussions about the groom’s hidden talents and whether he is a professional dancer.

In the short clip, the groom is seen dressed in a golden and red sherwani, exuding charm and charisma. His friends, sporting formal suits and casual attire, join him to create a spectacular group performance that has left viewers in awe. From the beginning to the end of the dance, their unmatchable energy and well-synchronised moves have garnered appreciation from all corners of social media.

Alongside the heaps of praise, the video has also attracted quirky reactions from amused netizens.

One user remarked, “When TikTokers get married”, drawing parallels between the groom’s dance prowess and that of popular social media dancers.

Highlighting the impressive dance skills displayed by the groom and his friends, another playful comment suggested, “When it’s a Zumba instructor’s wedding."

Amid the lighthearted banter, some netizens admired the groom’s impeccable sense of rhythm.

“Bro is on beat, that’s good,” reacted another user acknowledging the groom’s ability to stay perfectly in sync with the music.

Interestingly, one user speculated that the groom must have rehearsed extensively with his friends before the wedding, stating, “Shadi se pehle rehearsal kr ke aaya hoga pakka dost log ke sath,"