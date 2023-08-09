CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Group Of Women Harass, Assault Asian Family On New York Subway
3-MIN READ

Watch: Group Of Women Harass, Assault Asian Family On New York Subway

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 18:25 IST

Delhi, India

A complaint was filed against the girls involved. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A complaint was filed against the girls involved. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

According to the New York Police Department, the family was aboard an F train at the West Fourth Street-Washington Square station.

Viral footage of three girls harassing and abusing an Asian family inside a subway in Manhattan has sparked massive outrage. The visuals going around on social media shows a group of young girls hurling profanities sitting opposite the family in public transport. The Asian family reportedly was accompanied by two young children at the time. The screams from the argument can be heard escalating when one of the teens points at an onlooker recording the heated confrontation. She makes an attempt to hide her face before rushing back to her seat and joining back the argument.

“Get the f*** out of here," one woman repeatedly screams at the Asian family. While other charges towards the onlooker recording the footage. According to the New York Police Department, the incident took place around 8 o’clock in the evening on Thursday, August 3. The Asian family was aboard an F train at the West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station. When the train halted at the next stop, the family reportedly got off the public transport alongside the person who filmed the altercation. A police complaint was subsequently filed against the women involved.

It didn’t take long for the footage to leave social media users fuming who are demanding for strict actions be taken against the all accused. Many claim that the teens are indulging in nuisance and nonsensical behaviour owing to poor guidance and too much freedom. A user commented, “It’s not about specific race but young people in America turning s*** may be because of too much freedom and without guidance, kids are struggling mentally."

https://twitter.com/Suds12341/status/1689121405231939584?t=vDRvaUhBb2A-ThdVSYP72w&s=19

Another wrote, “Give these teens tight slaps and punches by police so that they never dare to do such bullying. Mentally ill teens."

One more asked, “Teens are going around and bashing people yet none punished them?"

An official warrant issued by the NYC department on Twitter claims one of the accused resorted to pulling hair and punching a victim along with making anti-ethnic remarks. “Wanted for assault: On 8/3 at approx 8 pm, a 51-year-old female victim was riding on a subway ‘F’ train at West 4 St when she got into a dispute with 3 UNK females. One of them made an anti-ethnic remark, pulled her by the hair & punched her," confirmed the officials. The department has advised people with any information about the involved women to step forward.

According to Daily Mail, the woman from the Asian family doesn’t believe it was a “racist attack" but blames society. She emphasized the importance of accountability stating, “It just seems like it’s a more underlying issue that we, as a society and as a community, need to hold everybody accountable, not just law enforcement," as per the portal. The family claims they bear no ill feelings towards the girls.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. NYC Subway
  3. New York
  4. viral news
first published:August 09, 2023, 18:25 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 18:25 IST