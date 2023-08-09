Watch: Group Of Women Harass, Assault Asian Family On New York Subway

Viral footage of three girls harassing and abusing an Asian family inside a subway in Manhattan has sparked massive outrage. The visuals going around on social media shows a group of young girls hurling profanities sitting opposite the family in public transport. The Asian family reportedly was accompanied by two young children at the time. The screams from the argument can be heard escalating when one of the teens points at an onlooker recording the heated confrontation. She makes an attempt to hide her face before rushing back to her seat and joining back the argument.

“Get the f*** out of here," one woman repeatedly screams at the Asian family. While other charges towards the onlooker recording the footage. According to the New York Police Department, the incident took place around 8 o’clock in the evening on Thursday, August 3. The Asian family was aboard an F train at the West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station. When the train halted at the next stop, the family reportedly got off the public transport alongside the person who filmed the altercation. A police complaint was subsequently filed against the women involved.

Asian hate crime under investigation by the NYPD pic.twitter.com/PrZ8gwblFt— Henry Grullon (@HenryGrullon4) August 7, 2023

It didn’t take long for the footage to leave social media users fuming who are demanding for strict actions be taken against the all accused. Many claim that the teens are indulging in nuisance and nonsensical behaviour owing to poor guidance and too much freedom. A user commented, “It’s not about specific race but young people in America turning s*** may be because of too much freedom and without guidance, kids are struggling mentally."

Another wrote, “Give these teens tight slaps and punches by police so that they never dare to do such bullying. Mentally ill teens."

Give these teens a tight slaps n punches by police so that they never dare to do such bullying.mentally ill teens— NISHANT TIDKE (@NISHANT_TIDKE) August 9, 2023

One more asked, “Teens are going around and bashing people yet none punished them?"

Teens r going around and bashing ppl yet none punished them!? Explains why American teens are so badas$.— SpEcidY (@SpEcid18082) August 9, 2023

An official warrant issued by the NYC department on Twitter claims one of the accused resorted to pulling hair and punching a victim along with making anti-ethnic remarks. “Wanted for assault: On 8/3 at approx 8 pm, a 51-year-old female victim was riding on a subway ‘F’ train at West 4 St when she got into a dispute with 3 UNK females. One of them made an anti-ethnic remark, pulled her by the hair & punched her," confirmed the officials. The department has advised people with any information about the involved women to step forward.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: on 8/3 at approx 8PM, a 51 y/o female victim was riding on a s/b "F" train at West 4 St when she got into a dispute w/ 3 UNK females. One of them made an anti-ethnic remark, pulled her by the hair & punched her. Any info? Call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/fl7z4i3EzA— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 6, 2023

According to Daily Mail, the woman from the Asian family doesn’t believe it was a “racist attack" but blames society. She emphasized the importance of accountability stating, “It just seems like it’s a more underlying issue that we, as a society and as a community, need to hold everybody accountable, not just law enforcement," as per the portal. The family claims they bear no ill feelings towards the girls.