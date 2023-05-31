Watch: 'Hauntingly Amazing' Footage Of Owls Attacking Nest Invader

Trying to get into someone’s home without permission can be risky. And this kestrel learned it the hard way after attempting to barge into a barn owl’s abode. An old footage of two angry owls fighting for supremacy and survival against their house invader has resurfaced online leaving social media users hooked. The rare spectacle captured in a video shows the kestrel entering the nest of the other two birds. The homeowners do not wait for a second to launch a violent attack supposedly to defend their territory. The tussle goes on for a while before the invading bird was humbled and left gasping for its life.

At one point, one of the owls is seen leaning over the kestrel’s neck as a sign of warning. The attack halts for a brief moment before the kestrel goes on for another around. It ends with the latter being pushed into a corner. The owls seemed to have won the battle before the invader somehow manages to free itself from their clutches. In the end, the kestrel is seen fleeing from the spot

Watch the video here:

The video was initially shared on the YouTube page of Charter Group Birdcams last year in February. “Crazy! Wild kestrel attacks barn owl pair inside the nest and is lucky she escapes with her life,” read the title of the old clip.

As the footage of the tussle resurfaced, it has once again left social media users in a state of frenzy. While some are calling the owl pair ‘hauntingly majestic’, many claim the nest owners might have been fighting to protect their eggs. Nevertheless, viewers are quite satisfied that the kestrel picked the wrong prey. One commented, “You came into the wrong house,” another wrote, “You can hear the kestrel say, ‘It’s just a prank bro!’” One more added, “The way the owl leans over its shoulder ‘Listen here you little shit.’”

Meanwhile, for many the tussle became an intriguing thing to watch. One said, “Owlmazing that’s some cool footage,” another agreed, “The tension during the early ‘timeout’ was palpable, that was straight out of a movie. One more said, “Wow, I have never seen the expression of ‘I have made a massive mistake’ portrayed so clearly on a bird’s face before.”

One Redditor seem to be relieved, “Glad to see everyone was okay in the end. Such a tense situation to be sure.”

Owls are suggested to be highly protective of their partners, children, and territories. They immediately go into attack mode if any of these come under threat.