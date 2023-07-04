Watch: Hawk Interrupts Girl's Guitar Practice, ‘Heroic’ Dog Steps In

You must always listen to your dog because they know what we cannot see. Just like in this video where a pooch turned saviour for its owner against an intruder. A video of the incident has gone viral on Instagram leaving social media users equal parts amused and horrified. It all began when a content creator began filming herself for what seemed to be a normal video but everything went south quickly owing to an unexpected twist. The video shows the youngster recording her guitar jam session when enters a hawk from her balcony.

Unbeknownst to the bird’s presence who she named Thomas, the guitarist takes a brief halt contemplating whether she should give up playing the musical instrument. She continues to practice unaware the bird has already entered the room. It was her pet pup who notices the intruder and quickly begins to bark to alert the owner. However, the pup’s antics get mistaken as a tantrum. The guitarist tries to shush the dog all while the bird is sneaking up on her from behind. It isn’t until the hawk comes dangerously close that she realizes kicks in and the youngster screams in panic. A soda can on the table falls down and the liquid begins to splatter where her laptop is placed. In an attempt to defend the owner, the dog steps forward to challenge the bird but the girl quickly drags it out of the altercation.

Panic screams continue to fill the background when the guitarist slams the door shut to avoid any further intrusion from the bird. Towards the end, the hawk moves out on the balcony and the girl finds the perfect opportunity to remove her camera device and slam the door shut again. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Kundanmal (@nikki_kundanmal)

With over eighty-seven thousand views, the pup has received thunderous appreciation online. Upon watching the clip, a user commented, “Your dog legit put his tiny life on the line to save you." Another wrote, “What a hawkward situation! I’m glad you and your dog weren’t physically harmed. You have a beautiful voice. Keep going."

Meanwhile, a section of viewers highlighted how the incident was horrifying yet hilarious. One said, “I know this was horrifying but I can’t stop laughing and the cover photo for this video got me sick." Another added, “I’m so sorry about your laptop but this is an amazing video. I would’ve died when it screeched. Your pupper deserves a heap of treats. Also, you have a pretty voice."

One more joined, “I’m crying. I am so sorry but this is hilarious. I’m glad you are ok. Though I imagine your laptop is not."

While sharing the video, the girl clarified it wasn’t her usual content adding having the most chaotic day of her life wasn’t on her 2023 bingo card