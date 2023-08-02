Watch: Hilarious Food Delivery Fails Take The Internet By Storm

The internet is a treasure trove of funny videos, and recently, a comical delivery mishap has been making waves across social media platforms. In a video posted on Instagram by @failarmy, a delivery boy’s attempt to jump takes an unexpected turn, leaving viewers in splits.

The video captures the delivery boy standing ready to make a daring jump between two roads, seemingly unaware that the food delivery bag on his back is open and carrying precious cargo. With enthusiasm, he leaps, narrowly avoiding a complete tumble himself.

Unfortunately, luck was not on the side of the food he was carrying, as it spilt out of the open bag and landed in the drain below. The delivery boy’s reaction, realizing what just happened, adds to the hilarity of the situation.

Captioned with humour, “Who ordered the wet burrito? #FailArmy #Food #Fail," the video quickly gained traction, receiving thousands of likes and reactions from amused netizens. Comments poured in, with some suggesting that the delivery boy might have been aware of the open bag but proceeded with the jump anyway. Others playfully remarked that he got what he deserved for attempting such a stunt. The video garnered a range of responses, with laughing and shocking emojis expressing viewers’ amusement.

This is not the first time a food delivery fail has gone viral. Last year, another uproarious video emerged, showing a customer welcoming a late delivery boy to his home in a unique way. The video showcases the man presenting the delivery boy with an ‘aarti ki thali (a traditional plate with ceremonial items) upon his arrival, despite being more than an hour late. The delivery boy takes it in stride, smiling as the man carries out the quirky gesture. The video was also shared on Instagram, amassing an impressive 809k likes. The caption playfully read, “Getting your order despite ‘Dilli ka traffic.’ Thank you Zomato."

These hilarious delivery mishaps remind us that sometimes life’s unexpected moments can bring immense joy to our lives. With the rise of online food delivery services and the popularity of funny content on social media, such videos have become a source of entertainment for many.