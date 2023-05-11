Watch: Honey Badger Fights 3 Leopards And Survives Life-Threatening Situation

A lot of videos on social media show us animal interactions. While some of these are informative and adorable, others show us the gruesome predatory skills of wild animals. One such video, showing three leopards fighting with the honey badger but losing in a shocking turn of events, has surfaced on Twitter.

The Field Marshal takes on three big cats & comes out victorious 😊😊Honey Badger is the most fearless animal. Their skin is thick & remarkably loose, allowing them to turn and twist freely letting them attack even when held by the neck. Immune to snake venoms & Scorpions bites. pic.twitter.com/CHTN5xfwxK— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 4, 2023

The video starts with the three leopards fighting with the honey badger and trying to hunt the little animal. But it does not back down and attacks at every given opportunity. IFS Susanta Nanda shared the video with the text, “The Field Marshal takes on three big cats & comes out victorious. Honey Badger is the most fearless animal. Their skin is thick and remarkably loose, allowing them to turn and twist freely letting them attack even when held by the neck. Immune to snake venoms & Scorpion bites.”

Although the honey badger seems surrounded, it successfully chases away the three leopards and defends itself. Once it is out of the life-threatening situation, the badger walks away and crosses to the other side of a small stream.

The video went viral on the microblogging platform. The shocking outcome of the video baffled users and they expressed their thoughts in the comments section below it.

A user commented, “I think they or mongoose are not immune to venom maybe thick fur protects or some metabolic means to lie in a coma for a while until the body eliminates it somehow?”

A second user commented, “Thank you for sharing, I didn’t know they were so fearless If only the Badger could be trained and domesticated, that house would face no attacks from Humans and Animals.”

A third user said, “Thanks for bringing out such a beautiful video of the battle of survival in the jungle, the never give up spirit.”

Many others were impressed with the honey badger’s bravery and discussed if it could be domesticated.