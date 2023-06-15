Watch: How Baby Gosling Fools Leopard In South Africa

Videos capturing moments of wildlife never cease to mesmerise the internet. Recently, a video, which shows an innocent baby gosling crossing a leopard’s path, is making the rounds on the internet. The clip has been recorded at Serondella Game Lodge, South Africa. It opens with a leopard playing in the sand near a dry riverbed but it stops immediately when the baby gosling comes out of the bush.

Slowly, the bird goes inside the safari vehicle, and the leopard follows and catches it. But after a few frames, the smart little bird is seen playing dead and that’s when the leopard lets it go. But as soon as it starts to run off into the bush, the predator runs towards it again.

The gosling then acted, playing dead again. This time, when the leopard was distracted, the baby gosling got up and without wasting a second, ran of its life towards its herd which was hidden in the bush near the river bank.

Watch the whole video here:

This may remind you of the Panchatantra story of a man playing dead to escape a bear in the jungle.

Internet users have reacted to the video. One of them said, “What a legend. Playing dead even when he’s biting you- that takes a certain amount of b*lls." Another person commented, “The leopard knows how soft that baby bird is so it handles it smoothly without hurting it, a great predator. Respect." Someone also added, “That baby bird is so cute and adorable. So glad it manages to escape from the leopard in the end."

The video has been viewed by more than 1.84 lakh people within 24 hours of its release.