Watch: Hyena And Leopard's Funny Encounter Is Viral

A side-splitting video capturing a comical interaction between a hyena and a leopard is taking the internet by storm. In the footage, a hyena is seen strolling casually until it spots a resting leopard ahead. With a hint of caution, the hyena decides to take a massive detour to avoid any potential confrontation with the big cat. Surprisingly, the leopard remains unperturbed, completely ignoring the hyena’s presence as it continues to luxuriate in its leisurely rest.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by the page Latestkruger, quickly gaining popularity with 19,000 likes and an impressive 309,000 views. The caption accompanying the video simply states, “Hyena makes a big loop around the leopard." Netizens have been actively responding to the video, leaving amusing comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Sightings - Kruger (@latestkruger)

One viewer humorously noted, “They only fight 50 vs 1," while another shared a personal revelation, “I have just realized that I still hate hyenas for no apparent reason other than having watched Lion King as a child. They can be somewhat cute, to be honest." Another comment highlighted the cautious nature of both animals, stating, “Steady watching their backs too. Nature," while yet another expressed admiration, “Respect on both sides, though the leopard is just chillin’."

This is not the first time such a remarkable encounter has captivated audiences. A few years ago, another viral video showcased an extraordinary confrontation between a leopard and a hyena. In this instance, the hyena attempted to attack the leopard, but the agile feline managed to evade its aggressor by skillfully leaping over it and finding refuge in a nearby tree. The video, shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, shed light on the dynamics between these animals.

“Sometimes the gap between life & death is a jump. Lions & hyenas are the only animals who occasionally attack adult leopards with fatal blows. It avoids the risk of injury or death by avoiding a fight with a hyena," explained Officer Nanda in his tweet.