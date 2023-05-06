Watch: In Coimbatore, White Albino King Cobra Rescued And Released In The Wild

It is a known fact that King Cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. It is typically black with light-coloured markings. But have you ever heard of a white-coloured cobra? Recently, a five-foot-long rare albino cobra was rescued in Coimbatore by a member of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT). It was then handed over to the Range Office of Coimbatore Forest Division. They later released it into the reserve forest in Anaikatti.

In the residential area in Podanur, Coimbatore, a white cobra was spotted at the entrance of the house. A rescue member from the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) reached the location. Reportedly, the snake was released in the Anaikatti Reserve forest due to its rich biodiversity. Releasing the snake into the wild is a step towards maintaining the ecological balance.

Check out the clip to catch a glimpse of this rare snake-

The post briefly described the rare snake. As per the authorities, the albino cobra snake is a rare and unique species and is known for its unique appearance. The reptile has a genetic mutation that results in a lack of melanin pigment. This gives them a white or yellowish colour.

Such snakes are usually found in Southeast Asia and parts of India.

The post also said that since these snakes are venomous, they also posed a great threat to human lives as their bite can cause paralysis or even death if not treated promptly. Hence, it is essential to deftly handle these snakes, with utmost care and expertise.

Previously, an albino cobra was spotted hiding in one of the rooms inside a rice mill in Sironcha, located in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. An expert snake catcher, named Naeem Shaikh was called for rescue. The reptile was 4 feet 9 cm long. As per the expert, generally, these species are underdeveloped. However, this particular albino cobra was fully developed.

He also believes that such sightings have increased in cities and villages due to a reduction in their natural habitat. Reportedly, the snake was released into the wild later.

Read all the Latest News here