Watch: In Malaysia, Crocodile Attacks Daughter, Mother Jumps Into River To Save Her

A mother’s love is unparalleled. When she realises her child is in danger, she leaves no stone unturned to protect her little one. Mothers are the fiercest protectors of all time, jumping into the face of imminent danger to save their children. One such tale of a valiant mother trying to protect her daughter from the jaws of a deadly crocodile will make you believe that mothers are indeed superhumans. Recently, a mother and her daughter escaped from the clutches of death after surviving a dangerous crocodile attack in Malaysia. A video of the crocodile being taken away by the authorities has gone viral.

The video of the bone-chilling encounter of the attack was tweeted on May 20. It captured the crocodile struggling inside muddy waters. Soon, the clip cuts, and a group of men on the boat are seen muzzling up the animal with ropes and carrying it away somewhere else. The caption of the post narrated the entire incident that transpired.

Seorang ibu dan anak nyaris maut apabila kedua beranak ini disambar dan diseret buaya sejauh 10 meter ketika mencuci pakaian di tepi sungai Merbau. Pada awal kejadian, ibunya bernama Raminten(38 tahun) mendengar suara anaknya bernama Natasyah(9 tahun) yang menjerit minta… pic.twitter.com/1J33xsPlLR — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) May 20, 2023

According to reports, the incident happened in the Malaysian state of Selangor near Sungai Merbau. The mother, 38-year-old Raminten, and her daughter 9-year-old Natasyah wereon the bank of a river when they were attacked by the crocodile. Known for being a silent predator, the crocodile first sank its teeth into the legs of the little girl, dragging her into the water for about 10 metres.

Hearing her daughter’s cries for help, the mother, in a swift and brave move rushed in to save her. She jumped into the river without caring for her own life. There was an intense scuffle between the crocodile and the mother. The reptile by then had set its eyes on her and attacked her as well.

Fortunately, there were passersby in close vicinity who, after hearing the continuous screams, arrived at the spot to know what was happening. After watching the horrendous situation, the villagers were quick to spring into action. They somehow managed to capture the crocodile and take it away on a boat. Raminten and Natasyah were severely injured on their legs where the crocodile had bitten them, but thanks to Raminten’s courage and the help of the villagers that the mother and daughter were saved.