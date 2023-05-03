Watch: Incredible Footage Of F-18 Jet Generating ‘Sonic Boom’

Have you ever heard a sonic boom? If not, this story is just for you. An old awe-inspiring video of a fast fighter jet breaking the speed of sound is sure to leave you fascinated. The eye-catching sight was captured by the US military, showcasing the jet sweeping low yet incredibly fast at hundreds of miles an hour. Aircraft designs have improved over the decades, they’ve become streamlined which enables them to do things in the air that planes slower and cumbersome could never do. The silence that falls ahead of fast-flying planes at high speeds is what is termed the breaking of the sound barrier or the sonic boom.

The moment captured in the video belongs to a F/A-18C fighter jet as it tore past the speed of the sound. Initially, there only appears to be a brief flash of light coming from the horizon. But in a split second, the jet passes through the aircraft carrier with a blasting speed. It is important to note that there’s pin-drop silence before the plane’s arrival and the noise it leaves behind is just unmissable.

According to a report by LadBible, the footage was filmed back in 2013 for a US military show. The goal was to display how for the longest time the jet doesn’t appear to make any sound which is suggested to be the result of the phenomenon of it traveling faster than the speed of sound itself. In the video, people on deck can be seen awaiting for the jet to pass and it isn’t until the point that the aircraft makes its way through the carrier that people can hear a thing.

Watch the video here:

A barrage of social media users were completely surprised by the video. One commented, “I love how the guys at the end are just smiling like it’s a normal day.” Another wrote, “Incredible how it is literally silent when approaching because the speed of sound is behind it. Absolutely amazing.”

One more added, “For those who haven‘t heard a sonic boom yet. You can‘t even imagine how loud and massive this is. I live near an airbase in Germany where the Eurofighters regularly go supersonic. The sonic boom shakes the whole house and every door and window is wiggling.”

A user explained, “It’s so surreal looking at the jet approaching at supersonic speed.. your mind is telling you that you should be hearing it as it draws closer to you, but you don’t hear it until it passes in front of you because it’s going faster than the sound it’s making.”

Isn’t the clip incredible?

